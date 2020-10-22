Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 61 cents to $40.64 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose 73 cents to $42.46 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 2 cents to $1.16 a gallon. November heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.16 a gallon. November natural gas fell 2 cents to $3.01 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $24.90 to $1,904.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 53 cents to $24.71 an ounce and December copper fell 4 cents to $3.15 a pound.
The dollar fell to 104.87 Japanese yen from 105.55 yen. The euro fell to $1.1819 from $1.1862.
