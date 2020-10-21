Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $1.67 cents to $40.03 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell $1.43 to $41.73 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 5 cents to $1.14 a gallon. November heating oil fell 3 cents to $1.14 a gallon. November natural gas rose 11 cents to $3.02 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $14.10 to $1,929.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 26 cents to $25.24 an ounce and December copper rose 5 cents to $3.20 a pound.
The dollar rose to 105.55 Japanese yen from 105.46 yen. The euro rose to $1.1862 from $1.1828.
