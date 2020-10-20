Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 63 cents to $41.46 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose 54 cents to $43.16 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 3 cents to $1.19 a gallon. November heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.17 a gallon. November natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.91 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $3.70 to $1,915.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 28 cents to $24.98 an ounce and December copper rose 6 cents to $3.15 a pound.
The dollar rose to 105.46 Japanese yen from 105.44 yen. The euro rose to $1.1828 from $1.1766.
