Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 8 cents to $40.88 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell 23 cents to $42.93 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 1 cent to $1.17 a gallon. November heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.18 a gallon. November natural gas was little changed at $2.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $2.50 to $1,906.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 18 cents to $24.41 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $3.07 a pound.
The dollar fell to 105.40 Japanese yen from 105.46 yen. The euro rose to $1.1719 from $1.1697.
National
Judge refuses to block New York COVID-19 restrictions
A federal judge has refused to block Gov. Andrew Cuomo's order limiting worship to as few as 10 congregants in communities seeing spikes in coronavirus…
National
Twitter CEO says it was wrong to block links to Biden story
Twitter was wrong to block weblinks to an unverified political story, CEO Jack Dorsey said on Friday, as the company responded to criticism over its…
Business
Judge backs MPCA on water permits for Enbridge pipeline
An administrative law judge has found that Minnesota pollution regulators properly considered the construction impacts of Enbridge's controversial new pipeline, a blow to the oil pipeline's opponents.
National
The Latest: Florida reports uptick in daily COVID-19 cases
MIAMI - Florida has reported a slight uptick in daily confirmed COVID-19 cases, adding 3,449 to its total caseload on Friday.The new state report raises…
Business
North Dakota oil production swells as wells go back online
The steep oil price drop in the spring caused a big dip in production, but the industry is back to more normal levels.