Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 77 cents to $40.20 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose 73 cents to $42.45 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 1 cent to $1.18 a gallon. November heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.17 a gallon. November natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.86 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $34.30 to $1,894.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell $1.14 to $24.13 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $3.04 a pound.
The dollar rose to 105.50 Japanese yen from 105.35 yen. The euro fell to $1.1744 from $1.1809.
