Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $1.17 to $39.43 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell $1.13 to $41.72 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 3 cents to $1.18 a gallon. November heating oil fell 4 cents to $1.16 a gallon. November natural gas rose 14 cents to $2.88 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $2.70 to $1,928.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 16 cents to $25.27 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $3.06 a pound.
The dollar fell to 105.35 Japanese yen from 105.64 yen. The euro fell to $1.1809 from $1.1826.
