Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 59 cents to $40.60 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell 49 cents to $42.85 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 3 cents to $1.20 a gallon. November heating oil was little changed at $1.19 a gallon. November natural gas rose 11 cents to $2.74 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $31.30 to $1,926.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose $1.23 to $25.11 an ounce and December copper rose 4 cents to $3.08 a pound.
The dollar fell to 105.64 Japanese yen from 106.02 yen. The euro rose to $1.1826 from $1.1758.
