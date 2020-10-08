Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.24 to $41.19 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose $1.35 to $43.34 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 3 cents to $1.23 a gallon. November heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.19 a gallon. November natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.63 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $4.30 to $1,895.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 2 cents to $23.88 an ounce and December copper rose 1 cent to $3.04 a pound.
The dollar fell to 106.02 Japanese yen from 106.04 yen. The euro fell to $1.1758 from $1.1767.
