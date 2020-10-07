Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 72 cents to $39.95 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell 66 cents to $41.99 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 3 cents to $1.20 a gallon. November heating oil fell 3 cents to $1.16 a gallon. November natural gas rose 9 cents to $2.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $18 to $1,890.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 2 cents to $23.90 an ounce and December copper rose 7 cents to $3.03 a pound.
The dollar rose to 106.04 Japanese yen from 105.57 yen. The euro rose to $1.1767 from $1.1752.
