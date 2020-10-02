Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $1.67 to $37.05 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell $1.66 to $39.27 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 3 cents to $1.12 a gallon. November heating oil fell 4 cents to $1.09 a gallon. November natural gas fell 9 cents to $2.44 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $8.70 to $1,907.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 22 cents to $24.03 an ounce and December copper rose 11 cents to $2.98 a pound.
The dollar fell to 105.40 Japanese yen from 105.56 yen. The euro fell to $1.1712 from $1.1746.
