Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $1.31 to $39.29 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell $1.40 to $41.03 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 4 cents to $1.20 a gallon. October heating oil fell 3 cents to $1.11 a gallon. November natural gas fell 23 cents to $2.56 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $20.90 to $1,903.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 84 cents to $24.45 an ounce and December copper was unchanged at $2.99 a pound.
The dollar rose to 105.68 Japanese yen from 105.52 yen. The euro rose to $1.1737 from $1.1665.
