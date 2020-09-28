Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 35 cents to $40.60 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 51 cents to $42.43 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 3 cents to $1.25 a gallon. October heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.14 a gallon. October natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.10 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $16 to $1,882.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 51 cents to $23.60 an ounce and December copper rose 2 cents to $2.99 a pound.
The dollar fell to 105.52 Japanese yen from 105.60 yen. The euro rose to $1.1665 from $1.1625.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Ohio tells GM to repay tax break after it shut down plant
General Motors must repay roughly half of a $60 million tax incentive package because of its broken promise to keep open its assembly plant near Youngstown, a state agency said Monday.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 35 cents to $40.60 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 51 cents to…
TV & Media
Hospital company says its computer networks knocked offline
Universal Health Services, a major hospital chain operating in the U.S. and Britain, says its computer networks have been knocked offline by an unspecified "security issue."
Business
More fires in California wine country prompt evacuations
Northern California's wine country was on fire again Monday as strong winds fanned flames in the already scorched region, prompting evacuation orders involving more than 50,000 people.
Variety
United Airlines reaches deal with pilots, avoids furloughs
United Airlines and its pilots have reached an agreement that both sides say will avoid about 2,850 furloughs that were set to take effect later…