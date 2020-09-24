Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 38 cents to $40.31 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 17 cents to $41.94 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 1 cent to $1.20 a gallon. October heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.12 a gallon. October natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.25 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $8.50 to $1,876.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 9 cents to $23.20 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $2.97 a pound.

The dollar rose to 105.43 Japanese yen from 105.42 yen. The euro rose to $1.1667 from $1.1657.