Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 33 cents to $39.93 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 5 cents to $41.77 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 2 cents to $1.18 a gallon. October heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.11 a gallon. October natural gas rose 29 cents to $2.13 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $39.20 to $1,868.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell $1.42 to $23.11 an ounce and December copper fell 7 cents to $2.99 a pound.
The dollar rose to 105.42 Japanese yen from 104.94 yen. The euro fell to $1.1657 from $1.1705.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Wells Fargo CEO apologizes for comments about diversity
Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf apologized Wednesday for comments he made suggesting it is difficult to find qualified Black executives in the financial industry.
National
'Rock star' appeals judge Allison Rushing in high court mix
Called both a legal "rock star" by Republican senators and an "ideological extremist" by critics, Allison Jones Rushing had already landed what most lawyers would consider a career-defining position before turning 40. But the Trump administration may have even bigger plans.
National
Judge: Eric Trump must testify in NY probe before election
Eric Trump must testify in a New York investigation into his family's business practices before the November presidential election, a judge ruled Wednesday, rejecting his lawyers' claims that his "extreme travel schedule" on the campaign trail warranted a delay.
Coronavirus
Single-dose vaccine tested as US experts say no corners cut
A huge international study of a COVID-19 vaccine that aims to work with just one dose is getting underway as top U.S. health officials sought Wednesday to assure a skeptical Congress and public that they can trust any shots the government ultimately approves.
National
California moves to end sales of new gas-powered cars
California will halt sales of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday, a move he says will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 35% in the nation's most populous state.