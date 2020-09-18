Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 14 cents to $41.11 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 15 cents to $43.15 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 1 cent to $1.24 a gallon. October heating oil was little changed at $1.16 a gallon. October natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.05 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $12.20 to $1,1962.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 3 cents to $27.13 an ounce and December copper rose 4 cents to $3.12 a pound.
The dollar fell to 104.55 Japanese yen from 104.70 yen. The euro rose to $1.1853 from $1.1839.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
La Raza Radio relocates from E. Lake to Richfield: 'It was my life's work. Destroyed.'
CEO Maya Santamaria learned from her insurance agent that the radio station was insured for less than it was worth.
National
California jobless rate falls with help of temporary jobs
A raft of temporary government jobs for the U.S. Census boosted California's economy in August as the state added 101,900 jobs as the unemployment rate fell below the high-water mark of the Great Recession for the first time since March.
National
The Latest: New Hampshire school cancels Betsy DeVos visit
The New Hampshire Department of Education says a public school canceled a scheduled visit from U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
Business
US Steel, Aptiv rise; NatWest Group, Roku fall
Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:
Business
Mistake: Thousands told to return unemployment overpayment
A programming mistake caused thousands of out-of-work Louisiana residents to get notices saying they'd been overpaid thousands of dollars in unemployment compensation and had to return the money, officials say.