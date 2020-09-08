Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $3.01 to $36.76 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell $2.23 to $39.78 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 7 cents to $1.10 a gallon. October heating oil fell 7 cents to $1.08 a gallon. October natural gas fell 19 cents to $2.40 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $8.90 to $1,943.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 28 cents to $26.99 an ounce and December copper fell 4 cents to $3.03 a pound.
The dollar fell to 106.05 Japanese yen from 106.30 yen. The euro fell to $1.1781 from $1.1813.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Variety
The Latest: Florida State reports 21% virus positivity rate
Florida State University in Tallahassee reported that in the seven-day period ending Sept. 4, 3,429 tests were performed at a local civic center and 724 individuals tested positive for a positivity rate of 21.1%. Overall 839 students and 14 employees have tested positive since Aug. 2.
Business
Minneapolis video software firm Qumu has new CEO as product takes off
The company also backed out of an announced merger to concentrate on its growth.
National
Now that NFL supports Colin Kaepernick's fight, what's next?
Four years later, the NFL admitted it was wrong and said it now supports Colin Kaepernick in his fight against racial injustice, encouraging players to…
Business
Tech's sudden sell-off continues; Nasdaq sinks 10% in 3 days
Big technology stocks tumbled again on Tuesday, continuing the Icarus-like flight path for companies that just a week ago were the high-flyers carrying Wall Street to record heights.
Coronavirus
In 'Warp Speed' push, companies testing virus vaccines vow safety
The top executives of nine drugmakers likely to produce the first vaccines against COVID-19 signed an unprecedented pledge meant to boost public confidence. The announcement comes amid worries President Donald Trump will pressure the FDA to approve a vaccine before it's proven to be safe and effective.