Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 14 cents to $41.37 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 36 cents to $44.07 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery was unchanged at $1.20 a gallon. October heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.17 a gallon. October natural gas was unchanged at $2.49 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $6.90 to $1,937.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 52 cents to $26.88 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $2.98 a pound.
The dollar fell to 106.07 Japanese yen from 106.30 yen. The euro rose to $1.1857 from $1.1824.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Facebook takes steps 'to protect our democracy' before election
Bracing for a contentious election with no immediate results and possible “civil unrest,” Facebook is enacting a host of measures to ensure its platform is…
Coronavirus
White House faces skepticism over prospects for a vaccine
Could the U.S. really see a coronavirus vaccine before Election Day? A letter from federal health officials instructing states to be ready to begin distributing…
Business
Work resumes on stalled apartment project in south Minneapolis
Two years after construction was halted by bankruptcy, new players have resumed building at Park and Franklin avenues.
Business
Tech rout sends stock market to its biggest loss since June
Technology stocks took a steep tumble on Wall Street Thursday, giving back some of their spectacular gains over the past several months and dragging the rest of the market down with them.
National
Nevada church resumes court battle over COVID-19 rules
A rural Nevada church is trying again to persuade the 9th U.S. Circuit of Appeals that the state's 50-person cap on religious gatherings is unconstitutional.