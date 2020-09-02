Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $1.25 to $41.51 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery dropped $1.15 to $44.43 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 2 cents to $1.20 a gallon. October heating oil fell 4 cents to $1.19 a gallon. October natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.49 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery lost $34.20 to $1,944.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery dropped $1.25 to $27.40 an ounce and December copper fell 1 cent to $3.02 a pound.
The dollar rose to 106.30 Japanese yen from 105.97 yen. The euro fell to $1.1824 from $1.1910.
