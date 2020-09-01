Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 15 cents to $42.76 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 30 cents to $45.58 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 5 cents to $1.22 a gallon. September heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.23 a gallon. October natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.53 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose 30 cents to $1,978.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 5 cents to $28.65 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $3.03 a pound.
The dollar rose to 105.97 Japanese yen from 105.88 yen. The euro fell to $1.1910 from $1.1936.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Ford cutting 1,400 US salaried jobs with retirement offers
Ford Motor Co. will offer early retirement incentives with hopes of cutting its U.S. white-collar workforce by 1,400 more positions.
Business
US stocks open higher as a technology-driven rally chugs on
Stocks are moving broadly higher on Wall Street in early trading Wednesday, placing the market on pace to extend its milestone-setting run.The S&P 500 was…
Coronavirus
U.S. canceling ventilator contracts, says stockpile is full
The Trump administration is canceling some of its remaining orders for ventilators, after rushing to sign nearly $3 billion in emergency contracts as the COVID-19 pandemic surged in the spring.
National
The Latest: Britain PM resists calls to extend worker wages
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is resisting calls to extend a government program that has paid the wages of millions of workers laid off during the coronavirus lockdown.
Variety
Survey: US companies added just 428,000 jobs last month
U.S. companies added jobs at a modest pace last month, a private survey found, a sign that while hiring continues, it is only soaking up a relatively small proportion of the unemployed.