Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 36 cents to $42.61 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 53 cents to $45.28 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 4 cents to $1.28 a gallon. September heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.20 a gallon. October natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.63 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $3.70 to $1,978.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 80 cents to $28.59 an ounce and December copper rose 4 cents to $3.06 a pound.
The dollar rose to 105.88 Japanese yen from 105.43 yen. The euro rose to $1.1936 from $1.1890.
