Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 7 cents to $42.97 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 4 cents to $45.05 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 3 cents to $1.32 a gallon. September heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.22 a gallon. October natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $42.30 to $1,974.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 59 cents to $27.79 an ounce and September copper rose 4 cents to $3.02 a pound.
The dollar fell to 105.43 Japanese yen from 106.62 yen. The euro rose to $1.1890 from $1.1822.
Stocks edge lower but are still headed for a monthly gain
Stocks are mostly lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday, giving back some of their recent gains, but still on track to close out…
National
House to subpoena postmaster general over mail delays
The House Oversight Committee intends to subpoena Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for documents on disruptions in mail delivery operations that are now central to questions over the agency's ability to handle the onslaught of mail-in ballots expected for the November election.
Business
Surly employees inform management of their intent to unionize
The workers would join Unite Here Local 17.
Movies
20 new sexual assault counts for adult film actor Ron Jeremy
Adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged Monday with 20 new counts of rape or sexual assault involving 12 women and a teenage girl, authorities said.
National
Some see age-old playbook in new Tennessee protest law
Tennessee now leads the nation in criminalizing common protest tactics, with penalties including the denial of voting rights for pitching a tent on the Capitol grounds. But outrage over racial injustice isn't going away, and civil rights advocates say the law was pulled from an age-old playbook that hasn't stood up to history.