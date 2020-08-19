Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 4 cents to $42.93 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 9 cents to $45.37 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 1 cent $1.29 a gallon. September heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.25 a gallon. September natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.43 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $42.80 to $1,970.30 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 74 cents to $27.34 an ounce and September copper rose 5 cents to $3.02 a pound.
The dollar rose to 105.91 Japanese yen from 105.41 yen. The euro fell to $1.1856 from $1.1938.
