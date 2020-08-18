Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery was unchanged at $42.89 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose 9 cents to $45.46 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 1 cent $1.28 a gallon. September heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.26 a gallon. September natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.42 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $14.40 to $2,013.10 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 41 cents to $28.08 an ounce and September copper rose 7 cents to $2.98 a pound.

The dollar fell to 105.41 Japanese yen from 106.03 yen. The euro rose to $1.1938 from $1.1865.