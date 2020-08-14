Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 23 cents to settle at $42.01 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 16 cents to $44.80 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 1 cent $1.24 a gallon. September heating oil was little changed at $1.24 a gallon. September natural gas rose 17 cents to $2.36 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $20.60 to $1,949.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell $1.63 to $26.09 an ounce and September copper rose 5 cents to $2.86 a pound.
The dollar fell to 106.60 Japanese yen from 106.93 yen. The euro rose to $1.1838 from $1.1801.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Coronavirus
Vacancies seen increasing in Twin Cities apartment market
Developers plan to add thousands of new units in an economy upended by the pandemic.
Variety
The Latest: Paris expands mask requirements for pedestrians
Paris is expanding the areas of the city where pedestrians will be obliged to wear masks starting Saturday morning, with health officials saying the coronavirus is "active" in the French capital and the Mediterranean city of Marseille,
National
Governor: New Jersey election will be done mostly by mail
Saying it won't be a "regular election year" because of the coronavirus outbreak, New Jersey will move to a nearly all-mail election this November following the model the state used in its July primary, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.
National
Ponzi king Madoff's brother released from home confinement
The younger brother of Ponzi king Bernard Madoff has been released from home confinement and from federal custody, the Bureau of Prisons said Friday.
Business
North Dakota oil production up slightly, but slump continues
June production in the nation's second-largest oil-producing state was up 3.6% from May.