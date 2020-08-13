Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 43 cents to settle at $42.24 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 47 cents to $44.96 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 1 cent $1.23 a gallon. September heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.24 a gallon. September natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.18 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $21.40 to $1,970.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose $1.74 to $27.72 an ounce and September copper fell 8 cents to $2.81 a pound.
The dollar rose to 106.93 Japanese yen from 106.86 yen. The euro rose to $1.1801 from $1.1784.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Ex-Fed Chair Yellen advises Biden on virus economic fallout
Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen was among a team of advisers who briefed Joe Biden on Thursday about the economic fallout from the coronavirus.
National
TikTok and its employees prepare to fight Trump over app ban
TikTok and its U.S. employees are planning to take President Donald Trump's administration to court over his sweeping order to ban the popular video app,…
Business
City removes tax demand that was blocking rebuilding of riot-torn Minneapolis
Property owners said they couldn't move forward with clearing debris because of tax bills.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 43 cents to settle at $42.24 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 47…
Coronavirus
3M sales turn a corner in July
After three months of double-digit declines, year-over-year sales in July were up 6%.