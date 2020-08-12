Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $1.06 to settle at $42.67 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose 93 cents to $45.43 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 4 cents $1.24 a gallon. September heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.26 a gallon. September natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.15 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $2.70 to $1,949.00 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 7 cents to $25.98 an ounce and September copper rose 2 cents to $2.89 a pound.
The dollar rose to 106.86 Japanese yen from 106.67 yen. The euro rose to $1.1784 from $1.1745.
