Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 73 cents to settle at $41.22 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 69 cents to $44.40 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 2 cents $1.21 a gallon. September heating oil fell 3 cents to $1.22 a gallon. September natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.24 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $41.40 to $2,028.00 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 86 cents to $27.54 an ounce and September copper fell 12 cents to $2.79 a pound.
The dollar rose to 105.93 Japanese yen from 105.60 yen. The euro fell to $1.1782 from $1.1873.
