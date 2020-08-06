Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 24 cents to settle at $41.95 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 8 cents to $45.09 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 1 cent $1.23 a gallon. September heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.25 a gallon. September natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.17 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $20.10 to $2,069.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose $1.51 to $28.40 an ounce and September copper fell 1 cent to $2.91 a pound.

The dollar fell to 105.60 Japanese yen from 105.63 yen. The euro rose to $1.1873 from $1.1860.