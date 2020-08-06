Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 24 cents to settle at $41.95 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 8 cents to $45.09 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 1 cent $1.23 a gallon. September heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.25 a gallon. September natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.17 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $20.10 to $2,069.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose $1.51 to $28.40 an ounce and September copper fell 1 cent to $2.91 a pound.
The dollar fell to 105.60 Japanese yen from 105.63 yen. The euro rose to $1.1873 from $1.1860.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Trump, McConnell huddle with virus talks at risk of collapse
President Donald Trump and the Senate's top Republican huddled Thursday over a huge COVID-19 rescue package, but hopes on Capitol Hill for a deal are souring and there's increasing worry that bipartisan congressional negotiations might collapse.
National
Wall Street perks up; S&P 500 edges even closer to record
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday after a report showed the pace of layoffs across the country is slowing, though it remains incredibly high. The S&P 500 added 0.6% after spending much of the day waffling between smaller gains and losses. It rose for the fifth day in a row and is now back within 1.1% of the record high it set in February. The Dow rose 185 points as investors waited for Congress and the White House to reach a hoped-for deal on more aid for the economy. The Nasdaq closed at another record high.
National
Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God
President Donald Trump billed his trip to Ohio Thursday as a chance to promote economic recovery, but he quickly pivoted to a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.
Business
US appeals court denies bid to resurrect Bundy standoff case
A U.S. appeals court has refused to resurrect the criminal case against states' rights figure Cliven Bundy and family members stemming from a 2014 armed standoff with federal agents trying to round up Bundy cattle around the family ranch in Nevada.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 24 cents to settle at $41.95 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell 8…