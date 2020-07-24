Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 22 cents to settle at $41.29 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 3 cents to $43.34 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 3 cents to $1.28 a gallon. August heating oil was little changed at $1.26 a gallon. August natural gas rose 2 cents to $1.81 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery, the most actively traded contract, rose $7.50 to $1,897.50 an ounce, a record closing high. Silver for September delivery fell 14 cents to $22.85 an ounce and September copper fell 5 cents to $2.89 a pound.
The dollar fell to 106.01 Japanese yen from 106.74 yen. The euro rose to $1.1636 from $1.1609.
