Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 83 cents to settle at $41.07 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell 98 cents to $43.31 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 2 cents to $1.26 a gallon. August heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.25 a gallon. August natural gas rose 10 cents to $1.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $24.90 to $1,890 an ounce, silver for September delivery fell 16 cents to $22.99 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $2.94 a pound.
The dollar fell to 106.74 Japanese yen from 107.24 yen. The euro rose to $1.1609 from $1.1569.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Obama blasts Trump, praises Biden in new 2020 campaign video
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama stepped up their attacks on President Donald Trump and defended their time in the White House in a new video showing their first in-person meeting since the coronavirus outbreak began.
Variety
Whirlpool, Meritage rise; Kinder Morgan, Union Pacific fall
Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:
National
US: Researcher being harbored at Chinese consulate in SF
The Chinese consulate in San Francisco is harboring a Chinese researcher who lied about her military background, the Justice Department said Thursday as it announced charges against that scientist and three others accused of concealing their government ties.
Movies
Movie theaters implore studios: Release the blockbusters
A long time ago in a pre-COVID universe far, far away, blockbusters opened around the globe simultaneously or nearly so. In 1975, "Jaws" set the blueprint. Concentrate marketing. Open wide. Pack them in.
National
Ohio governor reverses course, calls to repeal energy law
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reversed course on Thursday and called for a nuclear bailout energy law to be repealed in the wake of the state's $60 million bribery scandal.