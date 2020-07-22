Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 6 cents to settle at $41.90 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell 3 cents to $44.29 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery was little changed at $1.28 a gallon. August heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.27 a gallon. August natural gas rose 1 cent to $1.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $21.20 to $1,865.10 an ounce, silver for September delivery rose $1.59 to $23.14 an ounce and September copper fell 3 cents to $2.92 a pound.

The dollar rose to 107.24 Japanese yen from 106.78 yen. The euro rose to $1.1569 from $1.1531.