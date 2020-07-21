Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $1.15 to settle at $41.96 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose $1.04 to $44.32 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 5 cents to $1.28 a gallon. August heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.28 a gallon. August natural gas rose 3 cents to $1.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $26.50 to $1,843.90 an ounce, silver for September delivery rose $1.37 to $21.56 an ounce and September copper rose 4 cents to $2.96 a pound.
The dollar fell to 106.78 Japanese yen from 107.31 yen. The euro rose to $1.1531 from $1.1441.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Biden unveils caregiver plan, says Trump 'quit' on country
Joe Biden offered a massive plan on Tuesday to create 3 million jobs and improve care for children and the elderly as he accused President Donald Trump of having "quit" on the country during a deadly pandemic.
Variety
Hibbett, Coca-Cola rise; eBay, Acadia fall
Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:
National
Senate panel approves Trump's controversial Fed nominee
The Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday approved President Donald Trump's choice of Judy Shelton for the Federal Reserve board of governors on a party-line vote, overcoming widespread questions about her qualifications for the Fed.
National
US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research
Hackers working with the Chinese government targeted firms developing vaccines for the coronavirus and stole hundreds of millions of dollars worth of intellectual property and trade secrets from companies across the world, the Justice Department said Tuesday as it announced criminal charges.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $1.15 to settle at $41.96 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose $1.04 to…