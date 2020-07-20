Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 22 cents to settle at $40.81 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 14 cents to $43.28 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery was little changed at $1.23 a gallon. August heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.24 a gallon. August natural gas fell 8 cents to $1.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $7.40 to $1,817.40 an ounce, silver for September delivery rose 43 cents to $20.19 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $2.92 a pound.
The dollar rose to 107.31 Japanese yen from 106.96 yen. The euro rose to $1.1441 from $1.1436.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Transgender official takes abuse while leading virus efforts
Many of the attacks against Pennsylvania's health secretary have little to do with the way she has handled the statewide response to the coronavirus pandemic.As…
National
US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research
Hackers working with the Chinese government targeted firms developing vaccines for the coronavirus and stole hundreds of millions of dollars worth of intellectual property and trade secrets from companies across the world, the Justice Department said Tuesday as it announced criminal charges.
Variety
Suit: North Dakota refinery developer owes workers wages
Some current and former employees of a company developing an oil refinery near Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota filed a lawsuit claiming they are owed wages and bonuses.
Business
CEO of parent company of Coach and Kate Spade resigns
The parent company of the Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman and Coach fashion brands said Tuesday that its chairman and CEO Jide Zeitlin has resigned for personal reasons, effective immediately.
National
Tesla's spent a year terrifying, electrifying Wall Street
Tesla's losses were mounting last summer, massive debt payments were looming, and both Wall Street and federal regulators had run out of patience with the erratic behavior of CEO Elon Musk.