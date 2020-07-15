Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 91 cents to settle at $41.20 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 89 cents to $43.79 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents to $1.26 a gallon. August heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.24 a gallon. August natural gas rose 3 cents to $1.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose 40 cents to $1,813.80 an ounce, silver for September delivery rose 23 cents to $19.76 an ounce and September copper fell 5 cents to $2.89 a pound.
The dollar fell to 106.96 Japanese yen from 107.20 yen. The euro rose to $1.1405 from $1.1394.
