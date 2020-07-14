Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 19 cents to settle at $40.29 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 18 cents to $42.90 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 3 cents to $1.25 a gallon. August heating oil was unchanged at $1.22 a gallon. August natural gas rose 1 cent to $1.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell 70 cents to $1,813.40 an ounce, silver for September delivery fell 26 cents to $19.53 an ounce and September copper fell 2 cents to $2.93 a pound.
The dollar fell to 107.20 Japanese yen from 107.27 yen. The euro rose to $1.1394 from $1.1353.
