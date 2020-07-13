Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 45 cents to settle at $40.10 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell 52 cents to $42.72 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 1 cent to $1.27 a gallon. August heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.22 a gallon. August natural gas fell 7 cents to $1.74 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $12.20 to $1,814.10 an ounce, silver for September delivery rose 74 cents to $19.79 an ounce and September copper rose 6 cents to $2.96 a pound.

The dollar rose to 107.27 Japanese yen from 106.94 yen. The euro rose to $1.1353 from $1.1298.