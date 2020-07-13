Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 45 cents to settle at $40.10 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell 52 cents to $42.72 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 1 cent to $1.27 a gallon. August heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.22 a gallon. August natural gas fell 7 cents to $1.74 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $12.20 to $1,814.10 an ounce, silver for September delivery rose 74 cents to $19.79 an ounce and September copper rose 6 cents to $2.96 a pound.
The dollar rose to 107.27 Japanese yen from 106.94 yen. The euro rose to $1.1353 from $1.1298.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
West Metro 'I'm shaking': Black driver in Bloomington pulled over by police, gun drawn — but it was a mistake
More from Star Tribune
West Metro 'I'm shaking': Black driver in Bloomington pulled over by police, gun drawn — but it was a mistake
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Variety
The Latest: Arizona sees record number of virus ICU patients
Arizona is reporting all-time highs in coronavirus patients using ventilators and occupying beds in intensive-care units.
National
California shuts bars, indoor dining and most gyms, churches
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday extended the closure of bars and indoor dining statewide and ordered gyms, churches and hair salons closed in most places as coronavirus cases keep rising in the nation's most populated state.
Business
New Orleans fire chief: Bodies out from collapsed hotel soon
The two remaining bodies inside a hotel that was under construction in New Orleans when it partially collapsed last October might be removed by the end of this week or the beginning of next week, the city's fire chief said Monday.
National
Judge: Women can get abortion pill without doctor visits
A federal judge agreed Monday to suspend a rule that requires women during the COVID-19 pandemic to visit a hospital, clinic or medical office to obtain an abortion pill.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 45 cents to settle at $40.10 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell 52…