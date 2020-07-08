Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 28 cents to settle at $40.90 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for September delivery added 21 cents to $43.29 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents to $1.29 a gallon. August heating oil slipped a penny to $1.23 a gallon. August natural gas fell 5 cents to $1.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $10.70 to $1,820.60 an ounce, silver for September delivery added 46 cents to $19.16 an ounce and September copper rose 3 cents to $2.82 a pound.
The dollar fell to 107.22 Japanese yen from 107.53 yen. The euro rose to $1.1336 from $1.1286.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Wall Street's rally gets back on track as tech leads the way
Wall Street's rally got back on track Wednesday after more gains for big technology stocks helped pull the S&P 500 to its sixth gain in seven days.
National
Trump, Lopez Obrador visit is about trade, but politics too
President Donald Trump's meeting with Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico on Wednesday was billed as a celebration of economic ties and the new North American trade agreement, but critics in Mexico worry their leader is being used a political pawn to bolster Trump's reelection effort.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 28 cents to settle at $40.90 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for September delivery added 21…
National
Supreme Court expected to rule on Trump tax records Thursday
The Supreme Court is expected to rule Thursday on whether Congress and the Manhattan district attorney can see President Donald Trump's taxes and other financial records that the president has fought hard to keep private.
Local
Potato irrigation project in Minnesota's Pineland Sands area faces another challenge
Environmental groups say an impact study is necessary.