Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 1 cent to settle at $40.62 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for September delivery dropped 2 cents to $43.08 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 3 cents to $1.27 a gallon. August heating oil was little changed at $1.24 a gallon. August natural gas gained 5 cents to $1.88 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $16.40 to $1,809.90 an ounce, silver for September delivery added 12 cents to $18.70 an ounce and September copper rose 2 cents to $2.80 a pound.
The dollar rose to 107.53 Japanese yen from 107.30 yen. The euro fell to $1.1286 from $1.1317.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
