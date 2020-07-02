Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 83 cents to settle at $40.65 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose $1.11 to $43.14 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 4 cents to $1.26 a gallon. August heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.23 a gallon. August natural gas gained 6 cents to $1.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $10.10 to $1,790 an ounce, silver for September delivery added 10 cents to $18.32 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $2.75 a pound.

The dollar rose to 107.56 Japanese yen from 107.49 yen. The euro fell to $1.1234 from $1.1244.