Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 55 cents to settle at $39.82 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 76 cents to $42.03 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents to $1.22 a gallon. August heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.20 a gallon. August natural gas fell 8 cents to $1.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $20.60 to $1,779.90 an ounce, silver for September delivery fell 42 cents to $18.22 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $2.73 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.49 Japanese yen from 107.97 yen. The euro rose to $1.1244 from $1.1236.