Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 43 cents to settle at $39.27 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery fell 56 cents to $41.15 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 2 cents to $1.20 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.18 a gallon. August natural gas rose 4 cents to $1.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $19.30 to $1,800.50 an ounce, silver for September delivery rose 57 cents to $18.64 an ounce and September copper rose 4 cents to $2.73 a pound.
The dollar rose to 107.97 Japanese yen from 107.69 yen. The euro rose to $1.1236 from $1.1235.
