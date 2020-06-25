Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 71 cents to settle at $38.72 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 74 cents to $41.05 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery was little changed at $1.19 a gallon. July heating oil was also little changed at $1.16 a gallon. July natural gas fell 12 cents to $1.48 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $4.50 to $1,770.60 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 22 cents to $17.90 an ounce and July copper rose 1 cent to $2.66 a pound.
The dollar rose to 107.22 Japanese yen from 106.94 yen. The euro fell to $1.1216 from $1.1258.
