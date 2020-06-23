Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 9 cents to settle at $40.37 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery fell 45 cents to $42.63 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 1 cent to $1.30 a gallon. July heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.20 a gallon. July natural gas fell 3 cents to $1.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $15.60 to $1,782 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 16 cents to $18.06 an ounce and July copper rose 1 cent to $2.66 a pound.
The dollar fell to 106.47 Japanese yen from 106.94 yen. The euro rose to $1.1311 from $1.1261.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Prosecutor says Roger Stone was given special treatment
A federal prosecutor is prepared to tell Congress on Wednesday that Roger Stone, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was given special treatment ahead of his sentencing because of his relationship with the president.
Variety
Mercedes, NVIDIA to develop new automated driving system
Four days after shelving an autonomous vehicle agreement with BMW, Mercedes has announced a deal to work with chip and software maker NVIDIA.
Variety
Appeals court reduces J&J talc verdict but censures company
A Missouri appeals court has reduced a talcum powder verdict against Johnson & Johnson by more than half, even while ruling that the company knowingly sold a product that caused cancer.
National
The Latest: US officials: Brace for 2nd wave of coronavirus
Federal health officials tell Congress to brace for a second wave of coronavirus infections in the fall and winter of this year.
Business
Segway, popular with police but not the public, hits brakes
Segway, which boldly claimed its two-wheeled personal transporter would revolutionize the way people get around, is ending production of its namesake vehicle.The Segway PT, popular…