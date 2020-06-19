Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 91 cents to settle at $39.75 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 68 cents to $42.19 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 1 cent to $1.27 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.21 a gallon. July natural gas rose 3 cents to $1.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $21.90 to $1,753 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 34 cents to $17.85 an ounce and July copper rose 2 cents to $2.61 a pound.
The dollar rose to 106.88 Japanese yen from 106.10 yen. The euro fell to $1.1187 from $1.1211.
