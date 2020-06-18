Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 88 cents to settle at $38.84 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 80 cents to $41.51 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 4 cents to $1.26 a gallon. July heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.20 a gallon. July natural gas was little changed at $1.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $4.50 to $1,731.10 an ounce, silver for July delivery fell 27 cents to $17.51 an ounce and July copper was little changed at $2.59 a pound.
The dollar fell to 106.10 Japanese yen from 107.27 yen. The euro fell to $1.1211 from $1.1218.
