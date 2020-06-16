Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.26 to settle at $38.38 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose $1.24 to $40.96 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 4 cents to $1.21 a gallon. July heating oil rose 5 cents to $1.18 a gallon. July natural gas fell 6 cents to $1.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $9.30 to $1,736.50 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 25 cents to $17.65 an ounce and July copper was little changed at $2.56 a pound.
The dollar fell to 107.28 Japanese yen from 107.33 yen. The euro fell to $1.1272 from $1.1315.
Court rules to cancel energy lease on land sacred to tribes
A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday to cancel a long-disputed oil and gas lease on land in northwestern Montana considered sacred to Native American tribes in the U.S. and Canada.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.26 to settle at $38.38 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose $1.24 to…
Trump administration takes Keystone dispute to Supreme Court
The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to revive a permit program that would allow the disputed Keystone XL pipeline and other new oil and gas pipelines to cross waterways with little review.
Nebraska Democrats renounce their Senate pick over comments
The Nebraska Democratic Party called on its U.S. Senate nominee to drop out of the race Tuesday after he made sexually repugnant comments about a campaign staffer in a group text with her and other staffers.
Coal union seeks order protecting miners from coronavirus
A union representing U.S. coal miners asked a court Tuesday to force the federal government to take unspecified measures to protect them from the coronavirus.