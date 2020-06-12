Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 8 cents to settle at $36.26 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 18 cents to $38.73 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery was little changed at $1.12 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.10 a gallon. July natural gas fell 8 cents to $1.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $2.50 to $1,737.30 an ounce, silver for July delivery fell 41 cents to $17.48 an ounce and July copper rose 1 cent to $2.60 a pound.
The dollar rose to 107.45 Japanese yen from 106.81 yen. The euro fell to $1.1233 from $1.1302.
