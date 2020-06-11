Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $3.26 to settle at $36.34 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for August delivery fell $3.18 to $38.55 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 9 cents to $1.12 a gallon. July heating oil fell 8 cents to $1.09 a gallon. July natural gas rose 3 cents to $1.81 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $19.10 to $1,739.80 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 9 cents to $17.89 an ounce and July copper fell 7 cents to $2.59 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.83 Japanese yen from 107.14 yen. The euro fell to $1.1379 from $1.1391.