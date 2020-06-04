Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 12 cents to settle at $37.41 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 20 cents to $39.99 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 3 cents to $1.15 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.07 a gallon. July natural gas was little changed at $1.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $22.60 to $1,727.40 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 10 cents to $18.06 an ounce and July copper held steady at $2.49 a pound.
The dollar rose to 109.15 Japanese yen from 108.94 yen. The euro rose to $1.1348 from $1.1238.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Variety
Stocks wind up mostly lower, ending 4-day rally in S&P 500
Stocks ended mostly lower on Wall Street after a day of wavering, ending a four-day winning streak for the S&P 500, its longest in nearly…
National
Universal takes first steps reviving Orlando theme park biz
With masks on their faces and temperature checks at entrances, Harry Potter fans and roller coaster lovers streamed back into Universal Orlando Resort this week in one of the first major steps toward reviving Florida's theme park industry, which was left temporarily moribund by closures to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
National
The Latest: Arizona death toll approaches 1,000
PHOENIX -- Arizona has registered nearly 1,000 COVID-19 associated deaths as infections continue to climb in the state.The state Health Services Department on Thursday reported…
National
UK vaccine summit calls for freely available virus vaccine
A vaccine summit hosted by Britain on Thursday raised billions of dollars to immunize children in developing countries as experts wrestled with the difficult question of how any potential vaccine against the new coronavirus might be distributed globally — and fairly.
National
Cuomo: Protesters have 'civic duty' to get virus tested
The thousands of people protesting the death of George Floyd have a "civic duty" to be tested for the coronavirus and help New York avoid a spike in new cases as it slowly restarts its economy, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.