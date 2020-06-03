Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 48 cents to settle at $37.29 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 22 cents to $39.79 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery was little changed at $1.12 a gallon. July heating oil fell 3 cents to $1.06 a gallon. July natural gas rose 4 cents to $1.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $29.20 to $1,704.80 an ounce, silver for July delivery fell 30 cents to $17.96 an ounce and July copper held steady at $2.49 a pound.
The dollar rose to 108.94 Japanese yen from 108.72 yen. The euro rose to $1.1238 from $1.1172.
